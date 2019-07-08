Jets' Robby Anderson wants to be 'best receiver' in NFL

The New York Jets receiver is coming off a relatively disappointing campaign, compiling 752 yards on 50 receptions with six TDs, but had a stronger end to the season that suggests he could be in for a bounce-back year in 2019.
"That was a down year for me," Anderson said earlier this offseason, via Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News. "I know my capabilities. I know what I want to become... and that's the best receiver in the NFL."
Every NFL player who steps on the field should have the mentality of working toward being the best at his trade, that's the job of a professional athlete.
Whether or not he can reach those ambitious heights, Anderson projects to have a bigger role in Gase's scheme. The receiver expects to be used more than a downfield threat this season.
"We're just going to keep trying to think of ways to get him the ball, ways to create variety in his routes," Gase said previously. "Instead of just doing one or two things, maybe we can open that thing up to five, six, seven things to where he's a threat on multiple levels whether it be underneath, intermediate or down the field."
Anderson is entering the final year of his contract. A big season under Gase could portend a big payday in 2020.