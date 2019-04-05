Robby Anderson eager to play in Adam Gase's system

Robby Anderson is ready to play for an offensive mind like Adam Gase.

After an uneven 2018 campaign, the speedy New York Jets wideout looks forward to being used for more than fly routes.

"That's what I've been waiting for," Anderson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. "It's frustrating when you know your capabilities. You know that you should be at least a 10-targets-a-game receiver because you know the impact you have on the game and that's not given to you. You've proven that. Now, I have a coach that's going to utilize me as a player and not just make me run straight down the field."

Anderson had a down year under offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates, compiling 50 receptions for 752 yards and 6 TDs. It was only later in the season that Anderson started getting more passes his way. His first seven games he earned 32 targets; his final seven games saw 55 targets. Perhaps it was usage, or perhaps it took time for Sam Darnold to get comfortable with Anderson.

More than anything, Anderson wants to be used as more than a downfield element in Gase's system.

"Look at my second year [2017], I wasn't just running straight down the field," Anderson said. "I was getting the ball in my hands and getting touches and getting momentum and opening things up for other people and we were putting up points. Last year was hard. I was kind of put into a box. I know this year it's going to be lights out."

Gase represents Anderson's fourth play-caller in four seasons since entering the league in 2016. Whether he's worthy of 10 targets a game remains to be seen. Only five wideouts generated double-digits over 16 games in 2018: Julio Jones (170), Davante Adams (169), Antonio Brown (168), JuJu Smith-Schuster (166) and DeAndre Hopkins (163). Anderson has a lot to prove to see his name with that group.

With Gase and rising quarterback Sam Darnold, Anderson has his best chance to prove he can become a go-to target and not just a deep threat.