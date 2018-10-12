Jets ride versatile O-line, Isaiah Crowell to 300-plus yard day

If anything, we learned three notes from this game: Crowell is a defined lead back in New York's offense, earning a season-long grade of 83.3, the third-best in the league (behind Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield) and posting an 89.9 versus the Broncos, the second-best mark in the league for the week (again behind just Mayfield). New York's versatility in the ground game makes for long days for opposing defenses, especially those that struggle against zone schemes. And Denver struggles because of missed tackles, missing five in the loss to the Jets after missing just 12 in the prior four weeks combined (per PFF), allowing for the seven runs of 10-plus yards New York logged in Week 5.