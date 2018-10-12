Jets ride versatile O-line, Isaiah Crowell to 300-plus yard day

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 06:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New York's Week 5 started off about as poorly as possible on the ground.

On just the second play of the day for the Jets' offense, Bilal Powell ran right and fumbled.

Everything turned into sunshine from there.

Isaiah Crowell rushed for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, and Powell followed behind with 99 yards on 20 carries. The Jets ran away with a much-needed home win, taking down the Broncos, 34-16.

But how did a Jets offense that is averaging 135 rushing yards per game explode for more than double that average in Week 5? Let's go Behind The O-Line to find out.

Leaning on a zone-heavy attack punctuated by an athletic front five, New York pounded the ground 35 times between Crowell and Powell. It proved productive against a Broncos defense that entered the week ranked 10th in the NFL against the run, per Pro Football Focus.

In some instances, Crowell made something out of nothing by using his vision to avoid clogged lanes and find open ones for gains. His first carry, for 15 yards, was an excellent example of this.

This type of vision was on full display early in the next quarter, when the first play of the drive went for a 77-yard touchdown run by Crowell.

An unlikely block -- from receiver Jermaine Kearse -- sprung Crowell, who did the rest of the work by making a defender miss and outrunning the others. Kearse blocked down, clearing safety Justin Simmons out of the play as Crowell bounced outside and burst up field through the defense for six.

New York spent much of the afternoon enjoying good surge along the front line, even on the shorter gains. Much of this was achieved thanks to powerful double teams in the interior, with guard James Carpenter and tackle Kelvin Beachum getting an excellent push on Derek Wolfe before Carpenter moved to second level to swallow up linebacker Josey Jewell. Safety Darian Stewart was left to attempt an arm tackle in vain as Crowell raced through the line for a 54-yard gain.

A good amount of New York's ground success can also be attributed to Crowell's burst through the line of scrimmage. Crowell averaged a speed at the line of scrimmage of 11.74 mph in Week 5, the second-best mark in the league behind only Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Next Gen Stats.

Zone runs also worked well for New York, thanks to the play of Carpenter, fellow guard Brian Winters and center Spencer Long. On this third-quarter run, Powell benefits from an excellent two-man attack between Long and Winters. The two team up to shield defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and Winters moves to second level to take care of linebacker Brandon Marshall, opening a crease for Powell to sprint through for a gain of 16.

New York's guards pulled very well in Week 5. Winters did a solid job of working down the line and knocking Von Miller off his course and essentially out of the play on a third-quarter run, but the best pull of the day belonged to Carpenter, who slid down the line before targeting and engaging linebacker Todd Davis, winning the edge and creating a wide lane for Crowell to run through for a 36-yard gain.

Zone runs are popular in the NFL because they allow running backs to improvise when necessary. New York is running a zone concept on 59.3 percent of run plays through five weeks, per Pro Football Focus, and it appears to be working. On the very next play, Powell takes a handoff left before stopping and adjusting course, taking advantage of an overaggressive Denver defense to cut back for a 38-yard gain.

Though this didn't work as designed, it served as an example of New York's versatility up front. A toss to the left called for Beachum to pull out in front, which he executed, but the key was the backside tackle Brandon Shell, who knocked Davis to the ground, eliminating Denver's backside contain and opening a big space for Powell to work.

The game ended with Crowell posting a career day and New York breaking 300 yards rushing on a memorable afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. A lot of the credit is due to the Jets' backfield of Crowell and Powell, two similar hard runners who at times can use their vision to make an average play into a big one. But the front five are also consistent in executing their blocks, which don't always clear massive paths in stunning fashion, but account for the opposition's defenders. This method also can negate a defensive advantage, with Crowell succeeding on 73.3 percent of runs despite facing an average disadvantage of 0.43 blockers. Powell's 20 carries faced similar odds, with a 0.90 blocking disadvantage but a success rate of 35 percent.

That's enough for Crowell and Powell to make defenses pay, especially when they're too aggressive in defending the run.

If anything, we learned three notes from this game: Crowell is a defined lead back in New York's offense, earning a season-long grade of 83.3, the third-best in the league (behind Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield) and posting an 89.9 versus the Broncos, the second-best mark in the league for the week (again behind just Mayfield). New York's versatility in the ground game makes for long days for opposing defenses, especially those that struggle against zone schemes. And Denver struggles because of missed tackles, missing five in the loss to the Jets after missing just 12 in the prior four weeks combined (per PFF), allowing for the seven runs of 10-plus yards New York logged in Week 5.

If the Jets continue to ride the tackle-breaking Crowell (he broke four in Week 5) behind an underrated line, more ground-game success should be expected. That can go a long way toward helping rookie quarterback Sam Darnold continue to develop into the franchise signal-caller New York hopes he will be.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Behind the O Line: Super Bowl LIII preview

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Nick Shook dives into their similarities and differences ahead of the big matchup.
news

Key differences in trenches could sway Championship Weekend

Can the Patriots keep the Chiefs from pressuring Tom Brady? Will Aaron Donald wreak havoc in NOLA? Nick Shook explores the keys in the trenches on Championship Weekend.
news

Patriots bring reliable line to counter Chargers' Bosa, Ingram

The motto when facing Tom Brady in the playoffs has been the same: Pressure Brady and he'll falter. Is it possible? Nick Shook explores the Patriots' O-line ahead of their Divisional Round game.
news

Will Eagles' championship O-line pedigree outshine Bears?

The offensive lines for the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears have played key roles in lifting their respective teams into the playoffs. Nick Shook breaks down their strengths and weaknesses.
news

Ravens weren't first team to expose Chargers' O-line weaknesses

The Los Angeles Chargers faltered against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 16 play. Were their offensive line issues foreseeable? Nick Shook investigates whether there are larger issues brewing.
news

Patriots' offensive problems stem from average O-line play

The New England Patriots' struggles on offense have played a role in the team dropping it's last two games. Nick Shook takes a look at how the offensive line's play has complicated life for Tom Brady.
news

Inside Derrick Henry's historic 238-yard night for Titans

Derrick Henry rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries in a 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Nick Shook goes Behind The O Line to see how he pulled off the feat.
news

Texans' line keys running game with zone scheme

In the midst of a nine-game winning streak, Houston has been led by its defense, but the running game has also been key with the boys up front aiding mightily using a zone scheme.
news

Browns' changes at OC, tackle aiding Mayfield's play

Changes have been prevalent for the Browns and the improved play up front for them has gone hand-in-hand with the inspired play of QB Baker Mayfield and the play-calls of Freddie Kitchens, Nick Shook writes.
news

Behind the O Line: Colts authoring incredible turnaround up front

Improved play and adjustments along the offensive line have spurred the Indianapolis Colts' midseason resurgence. Nick Shook analyzes how the O-line is sparking the team's winning transformation.
news

Cohesive Bears line faces toughest task yet in Vikings

The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL's biggest surprises through 10 weeks, and a lot of that has to do with the offensive line giving Mitchell Trubisky plenty of time to work his magic.
news

Rams, Saints among top five O-lines at midseason

The NFC's top teams boast the league's top two offensive lines, and that's no coincidence. Nick Shook explains why the Rams and Saints are the league's best offensive lines at the midway point.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW