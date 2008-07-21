Jets place unhappy TE Chris Baker on PUP list

Baker's future with the Jets remains unclear, despite Tannenbaum and coach Eric Mangini saying numerous times that they expect the tight end to play for them this season because he's under contract. Although Baker is acknowledged as perhaps New York's best all-around player at the position, he appears to be expendable. The Jets drafted speedy Purdue tight end Dustin Keller in the first round, signed former Pro Bowler Bubba Franks and also have A.J. Schable, Jason Pociask and James Dearth, primarily a long snapper, on the roster.