Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has no plans to short-circuit the club's latest rebuild prematurely.
Speaking at the NFL's Fall League Meeting on Tuesday, Johnson said he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.
"We will get it right," Johnson said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback. He's seeing things for the first time."
Johnson noted that the 54-13 blowout loss to the New England Patriots was "frustrating" but trusts his brass and the process.
Douglas has been on the job for two draft cycles, and Saleh is in his first year as head coach, so as much as the Jets might be discouraged by the 1-5 start, patience is paramount. No, this year's offseason additions haven't panned out as projected, but scrapping the latest rebuild wouldn't be shrewd at this stage either.
The most important aspect for the rest of the 2021 season is the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a PCL injury. With two potentially high first-round picks coming in 2022, New York can add potential franchise building blocks to the base already in place.