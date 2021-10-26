Around the NFL

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has no plans to short-circuit the club's latest rebuild prematurely.

Speaking at the NFL's Fall League Meeting on Tuesday, Johnson said he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.

"We will get it right," Johnson said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback. He's seeing things for the first time."

Johnson noted that the 54-13 blowout loss to the New England Patriots was "frustrating" but trusts his brass and the process.

Douglas has been on the job for two draft cycles, and Saleh is in his first year as head coach, so as much as the Jets might be discouraged by the 1-5 start, patience is paramount. No, this year's offseason additions haven't panned out as projected, but scrapping the latest rebuild wouldn't be shrewd at this stage either.

The most important aspect for the rest of the 2021 season is the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a PCL injury. With two potentially high first-round picks coming in 2022, New York can add potential franchise building blocks to the base already in place.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams possibly missing Cardinals game: 'Others guys just got to step up'

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers address Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW