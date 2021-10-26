Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has no plans to short-circuit the club's latest rebuild prematurely.

Speaking at the NFL's Fall League Meeting on Tuesday, Johnson said he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.

"We will get it right," Johnson said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback. He's seeing things for the first time."

Johnson noted that the 54-13 blowout loss to the New England Patriots was "frustrating" but trusts his brass and the process.

Douglas has been on the job for two draft cycles, and Saleh is in his first year as head coach, so as much as the Jets might be discouraged by the 1-5 start, patience is paramount. No, this year's offseason additions haven't panned out as projected, but scrapping the latest rebuild wouldn't be shrewd at this stage either.