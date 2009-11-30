Jets know there's still hope after crucial win

This will mark the second game since Ryan announced he was taking a more active approach on the offensive side of the ball. It seemed to work Sunday as Sanchez was efficient while using a color-coded system developed by Ryan to better manage the game. The colors -- red, green and yellow -- are to remind Sanchez of game situations and to make sure he has a certain mindset in a given moment. For instance, red means to be extra cautious, while green means Sanchez should let loose and take a shot.