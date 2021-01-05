Jets GM Joe Douglas noncommittal on Sam Darnold: 'We've got a lot of decisions to make'

Less than two years into the arranged marriage in Florham Park between coach Adam Gase and first-round quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, one of the pair is already no longer a member of the New York Jets. The future of the other remains up in the air.

In a Zoom conference call with reporters Tuesday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas touched on myriad subjects, from the state of the head-coaching search (underway) to whether the team was deliberately tanking for a top pick (no). But much of the discussion revolved around Darnold's place in the organization and when it will either be solidified or eliminated.

Douglas was noncommittal on the Jets' supposed franchise QB, suggesting that a decision won't be made on the former third-overall pick until New York finds its next head coach.

"Look, we've got a lot of decisions to make. I think Sam's going to be a great quarterback. I'm excited to get a head coach in here, go through our process," Douglas said. "I had a great conversation with Sam yesterday. I won't go into the specifics, but I think Sam has a very bright future in this league. We're going to get a head coach in here, we're going to get together, we're going to talk about quite a few decisions. I'm excited about Sam."

The highest-drafted QB in Jets history since ﻿Joe Namath﻿ in 1965, Darnold is coming off his third, and certainly most underwhelming, season with Gang Green. In leading the Jets to a near-franchise-worst 2-14 record in 2020, he threw for a career-low 2,208 yards and just nine TDs to 11 interceptions. Under Darnold and Gase, New York boasted a bottom-two offense for the second consecutive season.

While his fellow draftmates ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and ﻿Josh Allen﻿ thrived in their third campaigns in the pros, Darnold in some ways regressed. He struggled with turnovers and injuries yet again and, lacking a respectable and reliable cadre of weapons, didn't establish a rapport with anyone in particular; ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ led the team with just 699 receiving yards.

Douglas was well aware of Darnold's continued struggles, but happily made excuses for them.