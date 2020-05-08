Jerry Jones focused on talent around Dak, not his deal

"I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what's in store for us in the future," Jones said on NFL Schedule Release '20. "We've got to do everything we can - and that's what we're doing in this offseason -- to put the players on the Cowboys that are players that can -- with his talent as quarterback -- really win championships or have a shot at it. That's the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak."