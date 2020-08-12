Around the NFL

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 03:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.

Jones comments came during his first news conference since George Floyd's murder while in Minneapolis police custody in May and the ensuing protests against racial injustice and police brutality throughout the nation.

A number of players have announced in the past few months they would kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

On multiple occasions in the past, Jones has publicly stated his stance on kneeling during the anthem. During the 2017 season, he said that any Cowboys player who he perceived as being "disrespectful to the flag" would not play. In 2018, he told reporters that the team's policy to stand for the anthem, "toe on the line."

Jones was asked Wednesday what his policy will be this season.

"I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand," Jones said. "I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players. What I do want to show and want us all to be a part of is a word called 'grace'. Grace. Not only grace in our actions, but grace in our understanding, where they're coming from. I want our players to understand the perception and where they're coming from regarding the flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. And I want our fans to understand, and better do, because of what's gone on over the last few months. I want them to understand where our players are coming from there, and they do not feel like that the ones that want to basically do that, kneel, they do not feel like they're dishonoring the flag. I'm going to have grace. I've had grace.

"Many of you have written and criticized me for having too much grace and understanding regarding our players, and I probably have. And I'm going to have grace regarding the people that are sensitive about our flag. Somewhere in-between there as the weeks, as we get together with our team, as we discuss with the team, somewhere in-between there is how we're going to handle it."

Jones discussed how the Cowboys as a team kneeled prior to the national anthem during a prime-time game in 2017, and how he was proud of quarterback Dak Prescott for his letter to the governor of Oklahoma to overturn the conviction of and release Julius Jones, a Black man, on death row for murder.

"We had many, many examples that we could present and programs about where we stand regarding social justice at that time," Jones said. "That was then and that's how we reacted then. I'm so proud of Dak, the other day, he made a plea to the governor of Oklahoma, those are the active aspects of being to address and help the issue of social justice. I'm so proud for the Cowboys and proud of Dak for taking that stance."

Jones, who has endured criticism this offseason for not publicly commenting in the aftermath of Floyd's murder, was asked an additional question on what he will do if players decide to kneel during the anthem.

"We're going to have grace when we sit here and look at how we're going to handle it," Jones said. "I haven't met to the detail and in depth with our players that I want. I have talked to literally double handfuls of very, very engaged people. I have had input from ex-presidents, I've had input from presidents. I've had input from a cross-section of our players, former players, and I will continue to have input. This is a very serious matter. We've asked for the platform. As I mentioned earlier, we have the platform. We're going to show grace. I'm going to show grace, and I'd like to show that kind of grace in a sensitive matter that comes up. Everybody's genuine here; I'm giving everybody the benefit of the doubt relative to any decisions that I make.

"My job is to run the Dallas Cowboys, my job is to do what's right. We've asked for all of this interest, and we've asked for all of our players to give everything they got. And I want to sit down, when I have an issue and I have a decision to make, I want to show the world that I can do it with grace and come up with the right solution. I don't know what we're going to be faced with here a month from now or two months from now. When it happens, I'm giving you the backdrop of how I'll make the decision at the time or encourage our players. Our players have always been open ears for anything that I have to offer and I've been open ears for what they have to offer and that's what we'll do."

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'making progress' on long-term deal

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "making progress" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025
news

Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025

The Sean McDermott era in Buffalo will continue for many years to come. Buffalo signed the head coach to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. 
John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19
news

John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left training camp. The wideout left to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy's mother tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Doug Pederson's quarantine is over. The Eagles head coach is back at work, the team announced Wednesday, after missing the last 10 days due to COVID-19.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action. The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Read more for the other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says

Jerick McKinnon hasn't played a down of regular-season football for the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the RB missing the past two years, 49ers teammates believe McKinnon looks better than ever in his return.
Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field
news

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field

The club, noting "the health and safety of its fans and employees" as the primary reason, announced Wednesday that NFL games at FedEx Field would be played without fans in 2020.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020

After a successful first year in Pittsburgh, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hopes to not only improve his numbers but get the Steelers back into the playoffs. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL