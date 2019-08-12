Jay Gruden wants QB decided by third preseason game

"I'd say the vets probably have a little bit of a leg up on him, just because they're vets and they've played," the coach said. "Case has played a lot of football, of course he's new to the system. Colt's an experienced guy in the system, he's coming off that injury, we just have to see how he is running around. He got a little nicked today on it, from a confidence standpoint, from a stability standpoint. But they have a little bit of a leg up on [Haskins], just because of their knowledge of third down and red zone concepts. There's a lot Dwayne still has to learn, but he can get there."