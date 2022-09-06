Around the NFL

After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger' 

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Four seasons ago, while still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Peters called the Dallas Cowboys an arrogant organization.

After signing with Jerry Jones' club Monday, the 40-year-old offensive tackle changed his tune.

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "I mean, they had swagger -- pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak (Prescott) and (Ezekiel Elliott), scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.

"That's how we did it in Philly and that's how we're going to do it here."

No one can blame Peters for his swift backpedal. But the East Texas native did admit it would be somewhat odd to slip on a Cowboys jersey after spending the bulk of his NFL career in Philly despising Dallas.

"Umm, yeah, a little bit. Like I said, that was our rivalry," Peters said. "You know the Dallas and Eagle rivalry goes deep so it's kind of weird but I'm here in my home state and ready to roll.

"I had a few opportunities with some teams, but like I was telling my agent, they like to go youth over age, so I was just weighing my options and then when this came up, my home state, I couldn't pass it up. To play for the Cowboys -- two hours from my hometown."

Peters' deal in Dallas is with the practice squad, which gives him time to ramp up before being moved to the active roster after sitting out all of training camp. The Cowboys could elevate the veteran for Week 1 against Tampa Bay or let rookie Tyler Smith have his shot at the blind side gig, with Peters sitting as a backstop if the first-rounder struggles.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

Most prognosticators view Seattle as a candidate for the worst record in the NFL rather than a club that will push for a playoff spot in the rugged NFC West. Always the optimist, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll rejects that line of thinking.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on O-line: 'I hope they take it to heart all the things that people have said about them'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recognizes the challenges his depleted offensive line will face this season, and he's using the outside noise to motivate the group.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'locked in' despite contract situation lingering

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is approaching his soft deadline for a new contract extension. Head coach John Harbaugh said the QB is hopeful for a deal but "locked in" on football.

news

Steelers list Mitch Trubisky No. 1 on depth chart; QB also named a team captain

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as their starting quarterback.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

The Saints received good news following Trevor Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE