After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger' 

Four seasons ago, while still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Peters called the Dallas Cowboys an arrogant organization.

After signing with Jerry Jones' club Monday, the 40-year-old offensive tackle changed his tune.

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "I mean, they had swagger -- pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak (Prescott) and (Ezekiel Elliott), scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.

"That's how we did it in Philly and that's how we're going to do it here."

No one can blame Peters for his swift backpedal. But the East Texas native did admit it would be somewhat odd to slip on a Cowboys jersey after spending the bulk of his NFL career in Philly despising Dallas.

"Umm, yeah, a little bit. Like I said, that was our rivalry," Peters said. "You know the Dallas and Eagle rivalry goes deep so it's kind of weird but I'm here in my home state and ready to roll.

"I had a few opportunities with some teams, but like I was telling my agent, they like to go youth over age, so I was just weighing my options and then when this came up, my home state, I couldn't pass it up. To play for the Cowboys -- two hours from my hometown."