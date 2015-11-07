Jason Peters (back) downgraded to out vs. Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line was destroyed in Week 2 by the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line. Now the Eagles will try to ward off Rod Marinelli's unit sans their best blocker.
The Eagles announced Saturday that left tackle Jason Peters was downgraded to out with a back injury. Peters, however, will travel with the team to Dallas.
The two-time All-Pro blocker suffered what looked at the time like a catastrophic injury in a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Peters was carted off the field and could barely move. He did not return.
Eagles coach Chip Kelly was optimistic after the contest that Peters would be back after the bye. However, after sitting out practice all week and being listed as questionable, one of the best left tackles in the NFL will not play. It will mark Peters' first game out since missing all of 2012.
Lane Johnson is expected to start in Peters' place -- his first start at left tackle -- with Dennis Kelly likely taking over the right tackle spot. Johnson will have his hands full with Cowboys pass rusher Greg Hardy. In his first three games with Dallas, Hardy has compiled 12 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 9 QB hits, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble and 1 INT.