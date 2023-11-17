Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Kelce is 0-4 against the Chiefs, one of two opponents the 13-year pro has never beaten (other: Seattle, Philly's Week 15 opponent).

Besting his little brother would be the cherry on top for Kelce but not the main goal of Monday night's bout.

"I've beat him enough in his life that I think I will still be happy," he said. "I've got a lot of them. It would be nice to get a win under the Eagles' belt.

"As with every week, even though there's a lot of familiarity, there's a lot of personal attachment to this game on my side, you're really focused on what we need to do. I think if you look at that outside noise you're really doing yourself and your teammates a disservice."