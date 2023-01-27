Jason Derulo, Black Keys to headline NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LVII

Jason Derulo and rock duo The Black Keys will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league's ultimate pregame party before Super Bowl LVII.

For the third year, the NFL has partnered with TikTok, the leading community-driven short-form video platform, to invite the world into the league's premier Super Bowl pregame celebration live from State Farm Stadium.

Fans watching across the world can tune in on @NFL on TikTok for hours of live programming featuring NFL special guests, TikTok creators, and live musical performances. In addition, portions of Derulo's and The Black Keys' performances will be televised in the FOX Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show.

"Super Bowl LVII! Can't wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It's the countdown! Let's go!" Derulo (@jasonderulo) said.

"Words can't express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party," the Black Keys (@theblackkeys) said. "As longtime football fans, we couldn't think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona."

Derulo @jasonderulo was one of the first artists to grasp what makes TikTok special; upon joining the platform he immediately engaged with the community, participating in trends with his trademark over-the-top, high-production value style, and frequently collaborating with a wide range of other creators. In addition to being one of the most-followed creators on the app with over 57M followers, Derulo has had several songs trend on the platform as well, including "SWALLA (ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign), which has over 5.2M creations.

The Black Keys use TikTok as a way to connect and keep fans up to date on new music, tour dates, ticket giveaways in fun and creative ways beyond the typical newsletter. The Grammy Award-winning duo have shared mockumentary style clips in preparation for one of their single releases, in addition to a number of ticket upgrades and giveaways for fans.