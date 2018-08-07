Around the NFL

Jarvis Landry believes OBJ would play for Browns

Published: Aug 07, 2018 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are close friends.

They played together at LSU, remain in touch with open lines of communication and trained together during the offseason.

If Landry had his way, he and Beckham would be teammates. And Landry has petitioned the Browns to make a trade for Beckham, a scenario Landry believes the Giants' star would be open to.

"If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?" Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer. "He definitely would be (up for it). He would be."

Landry told Cabot that he and Beckham have shared discussions on potentially playing together in Cleveland.

"We've had talks," Landry said, "but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy. I want him to get what he deserves and you can't put nothing on that regardless of where it's at."

While Landry and apparently Beckham wouldn't mind a reunion, don't expect the Browns' decision makers to publicly address Landry's dream scenario when considering the league's tampering rule.

Beckham, who enters the final year of his rookie deal, remains under contract with the Giants. He seeks a lucrative extension, and the star wide receiver's agent and the Giants have engaged in "good-faith negotiations" on a deal that would make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

An extension hasn't been hammered out yet, but Rapoport reported both sides spent time together over the past five days and came away encouraged something could be done before the start of the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

