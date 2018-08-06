Odell Beckham on verge of being highest-paid WR?

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expressed optimism over the weekend that a coveted contract extension could happen sooner than later.

The star wide receiver's positive outlook likely has a lot to do with the open lines of communications between his representative and the Giants.

Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Giants over the past several days were engaged in "good-faith negotiations" on a deal that would make Beckham the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added the two sides haven't come to an agreement yet, but they are encouraged a deal could be in place before the start of the regular season.

The 25-year-old Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, enters the final year of his rookie contract, which pays a base salary of $8.4 million.

But he now appears on track to eclipse the salaries of Antonio Brown, the league's highest-paid receiver ($17 million average), and Mike Evans, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension with $55 million in guarantees during the offseason.

Beckham has done his best on the field to command a lucrative raise. From 2014 to 2016, he produced three straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and 35 touchdowns on 288 catches before being limited to just four games and two starts in 2017.