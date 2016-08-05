Jared Goff should begin on bench; Hue Jackson's RGIII project

Against the Buccaneers in Week 7, with the Redskins again facing third-and-goal, Washington again positioned Reed on the outside to take advantage of a favorable matchup. In this play, the Redskins are aligned in a quads formation, with Reed as the single receiver on the back side. By design, the 4x1 formation creates confusion for the defense, due to the overload on the front side. In addition, the empty formation allows Cousins to quickly read the coverage (man, zone or blitz) based on the deployment of defensive personnel. Reed's superior athleticism and receiving skills take it to another level, because he enjoys a favorable matchup against a defensive back or linebacker in space. As you can see in the video below, Reed is matched up against safety Bradley McDougald. He quickly slips inside on a slant and waltzes into the end zone for the game-winning score: