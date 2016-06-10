Keenan Allen, Chargers agree on four-year extension

As anticipated, the San Diego Chargers have given a contract extension to Keenan Allen.

Allen has agreed to a four-year contract extension, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday. Rapoport also reported that the extension has a $45 million base (he can earn a max of $49 million with incentives), including $20 million fully guaranteed, along with a $9.5 million signing bonus. The Chargers later confirmed the deal.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported Allen's extension, while NFL Media's Conor Orr first reported that both sides were in negotiation for a new deal.

Selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cal, Allen posted 725 receiving yards and four touchdowns over eight games in a 2015 campaign limited by injury. Prior to suffering lacerated kidney on Nov. 1, Allen had a stunning 67 receptions on the season, which tied him for third most in NFL history over an eight-game span behind Julio Jones and Marvin Harrison.

As a rookie, he compiled 1,046 receiving yards and eight TDs.

With his new extension in place, Allen, 24, figures to play a prominent role in the Chargers' passing offense through the 2020 season.

UPDATE: Allen officially signed his extension with the Chargers on Tuesday.