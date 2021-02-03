Around the NFL

Jared Goff on Rams wanting to move on: 'The feeling's mutual'

Published: Feb 03, 2021 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Jared Goff﻿ experienced the gamut of adventures in his time in Los Angeles. From being the No. 1 overall pick to struggling out of the gate under Jeff Fisher to being a Pro Bowler in Year 2 with Sean McVay to leading the Rams to a Super Bowl, then back into the abyss as the scapegoat for how it came crashing back to earth the past two seasons.

In a lengthy conversation with Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Goff opened up about how it ended with his trade to Detroit in exchange for QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

"As the quarterback, as the guy that's at arguably the most important position on the field, if you're in a place that you're not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling's mutual," Goff told Farmer. "You don't want to be in the wrong place. It became increasingly clear that was the case. [The trade] is something that I'm hopeful is going to be so good for my career."

Goff spent his first five seasons in L.A. after the Rams traded a boatload of draft picks to move up to select the Cal product. They traded a lot to get rid of Goff as well, shipping him, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Lions.

"I really enjoyed my time here," Goff said. "I want to leave this on a positive note. Obviously, the ending wasn't favorable and wasn't fun. But them drafting me No. 1 overall and bringing me to a city that hasn't had a football team in a long time, being a part of that rebuild after 2016, being able to help bring L.A. football back to prominence, all that stuff I take extreme pride in. It's something that I'll always remember."

Goff's time in L.A. was highlighted by soaring highs -- besting the Kansas City Chiefs in a high-flying aerial attack in a 2018 affair; winning two playoff games to make the Super Bowl -- and some low lows that culminated with the trade out of town.

"Regardless of how it ended, me and Sean had a great relationship and did so many great things together," Goff said. "Won a bunch of big games. Won a bunch of playoff games. Won two divisions together. Having so much success on the offense, so many good times and memories.

"Unfortunately it ended sourly, but it still doesn't take away from all those times we had."

That sour ending included playing through a thumb injury suffered late in the season that required surgery to get him back for the playoffs. Goff struggled with accuracy both before and after the injury, particularly under pressure, but the QB wasn't the main reason the Rams bowed out of the playoffs with a loss in Green Bay.

L.A., however, saw a chance to upgrade the position and unload Goff's contract. After weeks of intimating their dissatisfaction with Goff's trajectory, the Rams brass made a bold move. History will judge whether it was the right one.

Echoing his comments to NFL.com's Mike Silver the day after the trade was reported, the QB is excited for the next page of his journey in a new city.

"(Talking to the Lions) is what made me go, 'oh my God, this is how it's supposed to feel," Goff said. "'This makes me feel great,' how excited they were, how fired up they were."

