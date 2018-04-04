Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks built rapport prior to trade

The genius of Bill Belichick was on display in his moves with Cooks. First, New England ships the No. 32 overall pick for the wideout in 2017. The Patriots milk a productive, 1,082-yard, seven-TD season out of the speedster still on his rookie deal. Then Belichick flips Cooks for a higher first-round pick the next season when it became obvious he wasn't going to pay the receiver's asking price on a long-term deal.