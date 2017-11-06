Jared Goff atop Week 10 fantasy streaming options

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs Jets | 0.2% owned: With Jameis Winston "shut down" by the Bucs for injury reasons for at least the next few weeks, we'll be treated to some Ryan Fitzpatrick action. By no means is Fitzpatrick a guy you'll want to start in fantasy every week, but his first 2017 start couldn't come with a softer landing spot than a home matchup against the Jets. No defense in the NFL has allowed more touchdown passes to quarterbacks (19) than the Jets this year and they're one of just eight teams to have surrendered over 2,200 pass yards. In his two games in relief of Winston this year, Fitzpatrick has a 4:2 TD:INT ratio and he rightfully toasted a beatable Cardinals defense back in Week 6 in about 3.5 quarters of play to the tune of 290 yards, three scores, two picks, and 20.8 fantasy points. Fitzpatrick vs Josh McCown is the revenge game to end all revenge games. You're going to want a piece of this action. (Keep an eye on Mike Evans status as he appeals a one-game suspension after taking part in a fight during Week 9.)