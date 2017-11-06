Midnight strikes on Big Ben's 2017 fantasy value

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos (98.4 percent owned)

Remember that huge 27.4-point game Anderson had way back in Week 2? Well since then he's scored a combined 33.1 fantasy points and is in a backfield that is seemingly more convoluted by the week. The Broncos seem insistent on getting Jamaal Charles more involved while Devontae Booker has seen an elevated number of snaps in the past couple of weeks. Oh ... and Brock Osweiler still not playing as even a competent quarterback isn't going to help anyone in this offense prosper.

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions (67.9 percent owned)

I'm writing this before Riddick and the Lions play on Monday Night Football. Don't care. Riddick has done nothing to warrant any consideration in your lineup at any point this season. And if you're never going to play him, why are you holding a roster spot for him? Detroit can't run the football and that's not Riddick's game anyway. But why would you load up a running back with targets when you can just throw it five yards down the field to Golden Tate? There's no such thing as a change-of-pace pass-catcher. This dream is over. Provided it ever existed in the first place.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (95.1 percent owned)

Speaking of a dream ending ... any thought that LeGarrette Blount was going to be a workhorse for the Eagles was essentially laid to rest when the team traded for Jay Ajayi. While Ajayi didn't get a big share of the touches in his Eagles debut, it's not like the team leaned on Blount who was out-touched by Corey Clement. As Ajayi learns the playbook and gets more comfortable in the offense, Blount's role will continue to decrease.

Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys (87.9 percent owned)

Everyone's favorite "Dad runner" hasn't been anywhere near the elite fantasy tight end ranks for a number of seasons now. Yet it seems like he still gets drafted on name value alone. At this point in his career, Witten is nothing more than a matchup-based streaming option. Unless you play in a points-per-nostalgic moment league. In which case, as you were.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (80.5 percent owned)

Big Ben has looked like a shell of the fantasy quarterback we knew for the past couple of seasons. The combination of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell coupled with the emergence of Juju Smith-Schuster hasn't done much to elevate a quarterback averaging fewer than 13 fantasy points per game. There is too much depth at the quarterback position to spend a roster spot on a player who hasn't topped 16 fantasy points against the Browns, Chiefs and Lions this season.

