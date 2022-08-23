Around the NFL

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Published: Aug 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has died at the age of 56.

Rootes, who resigned as Texans team president in February of 2021, died on Sunday, his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes announced Monday in a Facebook post.

"Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas," the post read. "Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021.

"Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy and will not be responding to media inquiries. The details of a celebration of Jamey's life will be announced at a later date.

"If you or a loved are thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline right now at 1-800-273-8255."

Rootes was hired by late Texans owner Bob McNair in 2002 and spent two decades with the club, mainly overseeing the business and administrative aspects of the team.

"We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away," the Texans' Cal, Janice and Hannah McNair said in a statement. "For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time."

