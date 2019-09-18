Around the NFL

Jalen Ramsey unlikely to be traded prior to 'TNF' game

Published: Sep 18, 2019 at 02:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, odds are there isn't enough time for the Jags trade Jalen Ramsey before the tilt.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that a trade of the disgruntled corner before the game isn't likely, per sources informed of the situation. Friday is the most likely target date for a trade, per Rapoport.

Ramsey requested a trade after last week's game following a sideline tiff with coach Doug Marrone. Rapoport previously reported that the trade request had more to do with Ramsey's usage (playing more zone than the man-corner would like) than the sideline argument last week.

On Tuesday, Ramsey addressed the media, saying he's a member of the Jags "right now." The 24-year-old said he expected to play Thursday night -- an expectation corroborated by defensive coordinator Todd Wash. Ramsey emphasized he plans to play hard for his teammates as long as he's with the squad.

If the Jags can't get a trade done on Ramsey before the game, they'll have an interesting choice: Play the former All-Pro corner and risk injury or sit him and heighten the odds you fall to 0-3 versus a division rival.

Last week the Dolphins played defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and ended up netting a first-round pick in the aftermath. The Jags expect to get more in exchange for Ramsey. We'll see if as talks progress they stick to their plan of playing the corner Thursday night versus the Titans on NFL Network.

