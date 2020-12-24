Around the NFL

Jalen Ramsey on facing DK Metcalf again: 'I was brought here to stop guys like him'

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 05:19 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ versus DK Metcalf﻿.

There are few matchups in the NFL that spark more intrigue than this one. And, when the Rams and Seahawks face off on Sunday, fans should expect to see another gripping edition of this clash of titans.

Just as it has on most game days, it's going to take a collective effort to slow the first-time Pro Bowler down. But, as Ramsey stated on Thursday, stopping Metcalf will fall largely on the now four-time Pro Bowl cornerback's shoulders.

"I live for these type of matchups," Ramsey said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "I was brought here to stop guys like him."

Ramsey, who jokingly responded with a "maybe" when asked if he'd be covering Metcalf again, achieved that goal in spades when Seattle and L.A. met in Week 10.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey shadowed Metcalf on 77.1% of his routes -- the most he's done so against a wideout this season -- and allowed zero (!) receptions on two targets.

If it feels hard to name another DB who has locked down the dynamic receiver in a similar fashion, then that's because it should. No other defender has held Metcalf to fewer targets in 2020.

Widely known for his ability to shut down opponents since coming into the league, Ramsey also said it was a "shock" to not be voted by fans into the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting among cornerbacks.

He stressed that his surprise shouldn't be taken as a shot toward any of his contemporaries which is quite diplomatic. However, when you consider that Ramsey ranks top 5 in completion percentage allowed in coverage and has covered the likes of Metcalf, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs﻿, his reaction is understandable.

A Seahawks win in Week 16 would hand them their first NFC West title since 2016. A Rams win would clinch them a playoff berth while also keeping their hopes for another division crown alive.

Week 15 was an all-around bad day for L.A. in its stunning loss to the Jets. Ensuring this week's outing ends on a better note will largely come down to whether or not Ramsey's coverage on Metcalf proves to be a gift that keeps on giving.

Related Content

news

Raiders' Jon Gruden coy on QB situation, but all signs indicate Derek Carr to start vs. Dolphins

Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out. Based on Thursday's injury report, however, all signs are beginning to point towards Derek Carr getting the start against the Dolphins.
news

Michael Vick: Tua Tagovailoa acing top rookie test for contending Dolphins

The time will eventually come for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to be the primary reason his team wins games. But for the past two months, the rookie has been passing a critical test in the eyes of famous fellow southpaw Michael Vick: Tagovailoa isn't turning the ball over.
news

49ers TE George Kittle (foot) to play Saturday vs. Cardinals

The postseason is no longer in play, but the 49ers aren't giving up on what's left of their season. That particularly applies to their All-Pro tight end. ﻿George Kittle﻿ will play Saturday versus the Cardinals, per coach Kyle Shanahan. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

What to watch for on NFL Saturday: Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

A three-game NFL Saturday is coming up, with Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders on the slate. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that RB Ronald Jones, who's been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the past week, will not play Saturday versus the Lions.  Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
news

Giants optimistic about return of QB Daniel Jones, OC Jason Garrett versus Ravens

Two of the Giants' most important offensive pieces are on track to return this weekend. Coach Joe Judge said he plans on having OC Jason Garrett versus the Ravens and he's optimistic QB Daniel Jones will start as well.
news

Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday it placed Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Some Jets fans angry at punter Braden Mann for making tackle in victory over Rams

Some Jets fans are upset over rookie punter Braden Mann making a tackle that stopped a potential touchdown from the Rams.
news

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell won't coach vs. Bucs due to COVID-19 protocols

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, won't coach this Saturday against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has been 'a pro' handling benching

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Carson Wentz doesn't want to be a distraction for the team and has handled being benching like a pro.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW