Jalen Ramsey on facing DK Metcalf again: 'I was brought here to stop guys like him'

There are few matchups in the NFL that spark more intrigue than this one. And, when the Rams and Seahawks face off on Sunday, fans should expect to see another gripping edition of this clash of titans.

Just as it has on most game days, it's going to take a collective effort to slow the first-time Pro Bowler down. But, as Ramsey stated on Thursday, stopping Metcalf will fall largely on the now four-time Pro Bowl cornerback's shoulders.

"I live for these type of matchups," Ramsey said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "I was brought here to stop guys like him."

Ramsey, who jokingly responded with a "maybe" when asked if he'd be covering Metcalf again, achieved that goal in spades when Seattle and L.A. met in Week 10.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey shadowed Metcalf on 77.1% of his routes -- the most he's done so against a wideout this season -- and allowed zero (!) receptions on two targets.

If it feels hard to name another DB who has locked down the dynamic receiver in a similar fashion, then that's because it should. No other defender has held Metcalf to fewer targets in 2020.

Widely known for his ability to shut down opponents since coming into the league, Ramsey also said it was a "shock" to not be voted by fans into the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting among cornerbacks.

He stressed that his surprise shouldn't be taken as a shot toward any of his contemporaries which is quite diplomatic. However, when you consider that Ramsey ranks top 5 in completion percentage allowed in coverage and has covered the likes of Metcalf, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs﻿, his reaction is understandable.

A Seahawks win in Week 16 would hand them their first NFC West title since 2016. A Rams win would clinch them a playoff berth while also keeping their hopes for another division crown alive.