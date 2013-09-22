Jake Locker rallies Tennessee Titans to late win over San Diego Chargers

NOTES: Rivers had been 6-0 against Tennessee ... The Titans have yet to turn the ball over this season ... The Titans are 4-1 when Locker has a passer rating of 90 or higher. He finished with a rating of 96.6 ... The Titans have won three of their past four home openers ... San Diego left tackle King Dunlap also got hurt late, but McCoy said he hadn't heard about all the injuries yet.