Jaguars to add Jermey Parnell with 5-year, $32M deal

Published: Mar 09, 2015 at 04:19 AM
Marc Sessler

Jermey Parnell has found a new home in Jacksonville.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars are expected to sign the former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle to a five-year, $32 million deal, per sources.

The signing addresses an immediate need for Jacksonville after Austin Pasztor and Josh Wells struggled on the right side last season for a line that allowed a league-worst 71 sacks.

Parnell, 28, provided valuable depth in Dallas in 2014, starting five games in place of the injured Doug Free for one of the league's top lines. With just seven starts over five seasons, though, Jacksonville has thrown plenty of coin at a player who has yet to show he can thrive over a 16-game slate.

