Jaguars starting LB Durant still not cleared to play vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars could be without another defensive starter Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Linebacker Justin Durant missed his second consecutive practice Thursday because of a concussion and hasn't been cleared to play.
Durant says he suffered a "mild concussion" during the third quarter of last Sunday's 24-22 road victory over the New York Jets. He says he didn't tell anybody and kept playing.
Durant doesn't have a headache, but he said he feels "cloudy." He underwent baseline testing Thursday but wasn't cleared to practice.
Durant ranks second on the Jaguars with 61 tackles. He says this is his first concussion "on record," but he admitted he has felt like this in the past.
