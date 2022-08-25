Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1 

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on pace to return for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders after suffering an Achilles tear late last season.

"I'm so close. And I know I can do more and they know I can do more, but we're just [gonna] keep taking it slow like I said before," Robinson told John Shipley of Jaguar Report earlier this week. "I'm just itching to get out there. I mean, seeing everybody running around and knowing I'm there but not yet. I mean, I'm not allowed to right now, but it is just itching at me a little bit."

Earlier this offseason, Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from the Achilles injury. But as we get closer to the regular season, everything sounds like it will line up for the starting running back to be ready to ride.

"It has always been [my goal] since I got hurt. I mean, the timeline matched up so that was my goal to come back Week 1," Robinson said. "I feel pretty good. I mean, obviously, we're still taking stuff slow, got a little bit until the first game. So yeah, just doing what I can and doing what they're letting me do, but I feel pretty good right now."

Robinson is in a non-contact jersey in practice, but coach Doug Pederson noted this week the team wants to ramp up his reps as the season approaches.

Getting the starting back on the field for Week 1 would be a big boon for the Jags. The tandem of Robinson and Travis Etienne -- coming off a season-long injury -- provides Jacksonville complementary backs who can take pressure off Trevor Lawrence and the passing game.