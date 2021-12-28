Around the NFL

Jaguars request interviews with five coordinators for head-coaching position

Published: Dec 28, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.

The club, which dismissed Urban Meyer earlier this season, has requested permission to interview five NFL coordinators: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the requests for Leftwich, Quinn and Eberflus, while NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the request for Moore, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the request for Bowles.

The club also has shown interest in former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell. Per Pelissero, Pederson's interview is expected to happen this week.

NFL owners approved a resolution on Dec. 15 allowing clubs to request interviews over the final two weeks of the regular season, beginning Tuesday. A day after that resolution passed, the Jaguars parted ways with Meyer to end a lengthy string of both losses and embarrassments, and installed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as interim coach.

Leftwich is nearing the end of his third season leading a potent Buccaneers offense, the last two with the help of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady at quarterback. He knows Jacksonville well as a former first-round pick of the Jaguars. He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2003 NFL draft and played four seasons in Jacksonville, followed by shorter stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buccaneers.

Bowles was the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-2018, where he compiled a 24-40 record. Moore has been the Cowboys offensive coordinator since 2019, and like Bowles, has no employment ties to the Jaguars. Quinn is in his first year as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator after losing his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons last year. Eberflus has been the Indianapolis DC for four years following six years as the Cowboys' linebackers coach.

Of all the candidates, including Pederson and Caldwell, only Leftwich has any employment history with the Jaguars.

