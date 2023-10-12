Jaguars hope to avoid jet lag after two-game London trip in key AFC South game against Colts 

For a second straight season, the Jaguars also don't have the luxury of a bye week to readjust to their typical schedule. Last season, Jacksonville returned from London to host the Las Vegas Raiders, came out flat and fell behind by 13, then woke up and mounted a furious second-half comeback, emerging with a 27-20 win.

They'll aim to avoid such a slow start this weekend.

"I'm getting tired earlier in the day," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "I'm waking up earlier, which isn't a bad thing. I went to bed at like 9 o'clock last night, so it's not the worst thing. But, yeah, I'm kind of getting adjusted still but feeling pretty good."

Individual player opinions on international games vary. According to The Associated Press, receiver Christian Kirk admitted he's "doing my best to get on a normal regimen," while guard Tyler Shatley didn't leave a glowing review.

This is the Jaguars' reality, though, and just as they appear to be finding their footing offensively, they know they have an additional hurdle to clear this weekend.

The key: Don't let the travel show in your play. Keep the positive momentum going.

"It's definitely something that Doug mentioned to us, and it was a great point of not having that London hangover," Kirk said, per The AP. "It's important for us. It just goes back to us bringing that energy that we had and continuing that over here."

The Colts have their own obstacles to navigate. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is out for at least the next month due to a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve this week. Veteran Gardner Minshew -- the Jaguars' former starting quarterback -- will take his place, setting up an opportunity for the Washington State product to exact some revenge on his prior employer.