Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

The Jaguars ended the regular season with a five-game win streak to claim the AFC South title in Week 18, which was a wild end for a team that entered its Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record. Lawrence threw for 1,279 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns (eight passing, two rushing) during the season-saving streak, but the QB was faced with great adversity in the postseason.

Lawrence threw four interceptions by the time the game's first two-minute warning hit, resulting in a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 23-year-old didn't waver, however, leading the charge with four TD throws in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory to advance to the Divisional Round.

While the Jaguars' run ended against the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs the following week, Pederson believes the end of Lawrence's second season proved he can lead a team going forward. In addition to that, Pederson also feels team's belief in Lawrence has only grown stronger.

"We don't want him to throw four picks and then four touchdowns. We'd rather him just throw the four touchdowns and win a football game, but he can do that," Pederson said. "He's capable of putting the team on his back and finishing a football game, and potentially winning. He did that against Baltimore. He did that against obviously the Cowboys. That was more of a pick-six walk-off there but did some things late in the season that proved to us that he's our guy, and we're excited about that, so for him to take that next step is just that. Just having that confidence the way he ended the season and start this year that way and try to come out with a fast start and finish faster."

Lawrence earned his first Pro Bowl bid in 2022 after establishing career-high numbers in completions (387), completion percentage (66.3), passing yards (4,113), passing TDs (25), passer rating (95.2) and a career-low eight INTs.