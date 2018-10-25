Around the NFL

Jags' Calais Campbell expresses confidence in Bortles

Published: Oct 25, 2018 at 01:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) entered the 2018 regular season as a Super Bowl favorite, but have faced a myriad of issues through seven games, including a current three-game slide.

Some of the problems include a defense that suddenly can't stop anybody, postgame locker room drama, the absence of running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and starting quarterback Blake Bortles coming off a benching in Week 7, among other areas.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, who has endured it all, is scheduled to make an appearance on NFL Network's Total Access following Thursday Night Football.

While Campbell is sure to share thoughts on a variety of topics, one subject sure to come up is the quarterback position, where Campbell emphasized he has confidence in Bortles, who has accounted for five interceptions and three lost fumbles in the past three games.

"You know I look into his eyes and I see the competitor," Campbell said. "Nobody's tougher on himself than Blake. He loves the game, wants to do well. He understands.

"Take away the turnovers [and] this is a different ballgame. He's focused and working hard. I see it in his eyes that he's ready to go. So I'm confident in him. The team's confident in him. Hopefully we get on the road here and make some good things happen."

Positive things, unfortunately, haven't gone the Jaguars' way during the current losing streak, a span where the defense is allowing an average of 30 points per game.

But Campbell and his teammates aren't ready to go in panic mode, especially when considering the Jaguars are just one game out of first place in the AFC South entering Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4).

"Real take is we've had a couple of bad weeks of football," Campbell said. "But at the end of the day, we're still alive. [The] opportunities are right there in front of us."

Tune in Thursday night to catch Campbell's interview on Total Access.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Von Miller will still be rooting for Broncos: 'It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it'

Von Miller will be chasing a third Super Bowl title with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, but he'll still be keeping an eye on his former Denver Broncos club.

news

Giants OT Andrew Thomas 'prepared to be ready for training camp' after ankle surgery

For the New York Giants offense to improve in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, it must get better play from the offensive line. Part of that comes with improvement from former first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who is coming off ankle surgery this offseason.

news

Bengals' Jessie Bates shares message ahead of Friday's deadline: 'Stay down. Stay grounded'

Friday, July 15, at 4 p.m. ET, marks the deadline for Bengals safety Jessie Bates to reach a long-term contract with Cincinnati.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence expects 2022 to be different because of 'better leadership'

Following a dysfunctional rookie year, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees improvement on the horizon due to better leadership throughout the team. He also has the lessons learned from losses in 2021 to lean on for experiences.

news

Steelers' home field renamed Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers announced Monday the new name of its home field will be Acrisure Stadium.

news

Walton-Penner family adds former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to Broncos ownership group

The Denver Broncos added former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to their ownership group. Rice served as Secretary of State from 2005-2009 under George W. Bush. In 2013 she was selected as a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee.

news

Lions' Michael Brockers: 'It's going to be scary to see us in the future'

Veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers, entering his second season with the Lions, sees a team that plays hard under Dan Campbell, with a host of youngsters with the potential to grow.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's agent says QB 'on schedule' in shoulder rehab

The expectation within the NFL continues to be that Jimmy Garoppolo is traded by the end of the month, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero also reached out to Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, regarding the quarterback's status, shoulder rehab and recent trade rumors.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

Speaking at his annual kids camp on Saturday, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he was able to get in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the 2022 season.

news

Lamar Jackson denies 'I Need $' picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations

While Lamar Jackson set the internet ablaze with theories by changing his social media photos on Saturday, the Baltimore quarterback said there's nothing deeper in the meaning of the picture.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW