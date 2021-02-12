J.J. Watt landing spots: Steelers, Cowboys, Packers among nine teams that could be his next NFL home

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay makes sense because of its location: Wisconsin. Watt was a standout defender at the University of Wisconsin, reminding folks of his roots by wearing a Wisconsin hoodie in his farewell video to Houston. A return home would make sense, as would the defensive fit in Green Bay's 3-4 system. Watt could take a starting job and add to a unit that is currently starting ﻿Dean Lowry﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lancaster﻿ at defensive end in its front, bringing a force to a group that also includes ﻿Za'Darius Smith﻿.

The biggest hurdle, like other teams, will be cap space. Green Bay is just slightly ahead of Pittsburgh in current cap space, and they're still $28 million over the cap based on a projection of $180.5 million. A significant amount of roster moves would be necessary to even consider fitting Watt into Green Bay's current financial structure -- but the pull of home might get it done.

Tennessee Titans

A familiar face patrols the sideline in Nashville in Mike Vrabel, Watt's former defensive coordinator in Houston (2017). Vrabel coached linebackers for the Texans in two of Watt's Defensive Player of the Year seasons (2014 and 2015), and the adjustment for Watt would likely be seamless if he becomes a Titan. Watt would also get two annual meetings with his former team, as the Titans reside in the same division as the Texans.

Tennessee needs edge-rushing help, turning to fellow former Texan ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ in a 2020 season that ultimately proved to be underwhelming for Clowney. Watt isn't quite the game-wrecker he once was, but he's a safer bet to make a difference in a Titans defense that could use better production at the position.

Tennessee is closer to the projected cap than some of the other teams on this list, making it more likely the Titans will be able to make the moves necessary to clear space to add Watt.

Buffalo Bills

If Watt is looking to chase a ring, Buffalo provides one of the best chances of getting the veteran to the Super Bowl in his first year. The Bills were one win from the Super Bowl in 2020, falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and Watt would create quite a tandem with ﻿Jerry Hughes﻿ off the edge. Buffalo's blue-collar fanbase would also be a perfect match with Watt, and would welcome him to Western New York with open arms.

The Bills have a little over a million more in space than the Titans and a clear cut in veteran ﻿Mario Addison﻿ to clear the room necessary (Addison's release would create roughly $6.1 million in new space) to add Watt. Sean McDermott's defensive minded team seems to be one of the best fits for Watt, with credit due to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah for pointing out this potential marriage Friday.

Cleveland Browns

With ﻿Olivier Vernon﻿ headed toward free agency and a significant injury casting doubt on his future, Cleveland is in need of an edge rusher opposite ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. ﻿Adrian Clayborn﻿ did a solid job in place of Vernon and is still under contract, but Watt would be an instant upgrade as a 4-3 end for the Browns, who have defensive improvement as their top offseason priority as they look to take the next step toward reaching the AFC Championship Game.