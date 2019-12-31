 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

J.J. Watt activated, expected to play some vs. Bills

Published: Dec 31, 2019 at 07:44 AM

J.J. Watt returned to the practice field last week. He'll hit the playing field this week. 

The Texans activated the pass rusher off injured reserve, per the league transaction wire. Watt is expected to play in some capacity in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Bills, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. 

What's less certain after sitting out the past two months with a torn pectoral is how many snaps Watt can handle. He said his legs are there and the strength in his upper body on the side of his injury has returned, Palmer added. Watt just doesn't believe he's ready to go for an entire game yet.

The star defensive end progressed from individual drills to team periods last week and continued practicing Tuesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has said he anticipates Watt playing, as do his own teammates. He'll be needed for more than just an emotional lift. Houston finished the regular season ranked last among playoff teams in total defense and last in the AFC in scoring defense.

In another Texans move, safety Tashaun Gipson has been placed on injured reserve, Palmer added.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts general manager Chris Ballard open to trading up or down in draft order if situation is right

Though most of the pre-draft discussion leading into Thursday's festivities has centered on which teams could move up into the top few picks,  Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that right now he feels there's a possibility the Colts move either direction in the order, if the situation is right.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.
news

Former Rams, Eagles QB Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel died due to natural causes, his son announced on Saturday. He was 83.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team is "working" with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a contract extension.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.