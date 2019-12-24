Texans designate J.J. Watt (torn pec) to return off IR

The Texans are playoff bound and receiving quite a reinforcement at the perfect time.

Houston is officially designating defensive end J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the roster decision.

Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Houston's Week 8 win over the Oakland Raiders, underwent surgery and has missed the remainder of the team's season. A return didn't seem possible, playoffs or not, at the time of the injury thanks to a projected recovery timetable of about four months, but fantastic response to and progress made in rehab has him on track to be able to contribute before this campaign ends.

Watt has battled significant injuries in three of his last four seasons, appearing in just 32 of a possible 63 games in that span. That total will reach 64 this weekend, but could stop there if he's able to return and get ready in time for Houston's Wild Card Weekend affair with one of the last two seeds in the conference.

His addition cannot be overstated. On the season, Houston ranks 15th in quarterback pressure percentage at 26.6 percent, per Next Gen Stats, but surprisingly saw that mark increase in the weeks following Watt's exit. Regardless, any team will benefit from the return of a five-time All-Pro.

We'll have to wait to find out whether Watt's return can help the Texans win their first playoff game since the 2016 season.