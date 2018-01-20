Interior battle sets up to determine AFC's champion

If any team is equipped to do just that, it's Jacksonville. New England can expect plenty of edge pressure from Campbell and Ngakoue (both T-6th in pass-rushing efficiency, per Pro Football Focus), but should also be wary of havoc-wreaking interior defenders Jackson and Marcell Dareus. Jackson has recorded eight sacks this season and ranks eighth in the league in pass rushing productivity among interior defenders. The Patriots won't get a break when Jackson takes one, though, because Dareus packs just as much of a punch. With Dareus playing less than 60 percent of defensive snaps this postseason (per Next Gen Stats), he'll be fresh, too, making the challenge about as great as possible for New England's interior linemen.