Injury roundup: Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) expected to play vs. Colts

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
The rookie signal-caller popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but that doesn't appear to be concerning enough to prevent him from his second career start.
Stroud made his NFL debut last week versus the Ravens, where he was called on often to throw in a 25-9 loss. He finished that contest with 242 yards and a 78.0 passer rating on 28-of-44 passing, plus 20 more yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Now, his availability sets up the first of what could be many showdowns against Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson, taken No. 4 to Stroud's second overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The two new faces of their respective franchises will go toe-to-toe, each looking for their first victory, when the Texans and Colts kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 2 games:
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Rapoport reported, per a source. Andrews, who missed Week 1, was a full participant in practice on Friday.
- Chicago Bears right guard Nate Davis was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to personal reasons.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets due to a knee sprain, Rapoport reported, per a source. Cooks did not practice all week.
- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson are both unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons due to hamstring injuries, Rapoport reported, per a source. Jones did not practice all week, while Watson, who missed Week 1, was a limited participant on Friday.
- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is dealing with hamstring soreness, but there is optimism he plays Sunday against the Titans, Rapoport reported, per a source. Although running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is out, he has a chance to return in Week 3, per Rapoport.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is playing today against the Chargers after not practicing all week, Rapoport reported, per a source. He was listed as questionable.