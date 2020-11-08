Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

Michael Thomas' long-awaited return could be a timely one for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Thomas (ankle/hamstring), who has missed the last six games, should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring any setback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
The All-Pro wideout hasn't suited up since the Saints' Week 1 win over the Bucs. Thomas had just three receptions for 17 yards in that game before exiting with an ankle injury.
According to Rapoport, Thomas had a good, active week of practice despite being a limited participant. The Saints officially listed Thomas as questionable.
With the Saints (5-2) and Bucs (6-2) vying for first place in Week 9, Sunday night's prime-time matchup between NFC South rivals shouldn't disappoint.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, has a good chance of playing vs. the Steelers, a source tells Rapoport, As for defensive end Aldon Smith, who is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, according to Rapoport.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (knee/illness), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, a source tells Rapoport. Raiders tackle Kolton Miller, however, is considered a game-time decision but has an uphill battle to play, according to Rapoport.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (knee) should be good to go vs. the Panthers, a source tells Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) are both expected to play vs. the Falcons, a source tells Rapoport.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is dealing with a mid-foot sprain, is not expected to play vs. the Broncos, Rapoport reports. Ridley was listed as questionable despite not practicing at all this week.