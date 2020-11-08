Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 04:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Michael Thomas' long-awaited return could be a timely one for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Thomas (ankle/hamstring), who has missed the last six games, should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring any setback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

The All-Pro wideout hasn't suited up since the Saints' Week 1 win over the Bucs. Thomas had just three receptions for 17 yards in that game before exiting with an ankle injury.

According to Rapoport, Thomas had a good, active week of practice despite being a limited participant. The Saints officially listed Thomas as questionable.

With the Saints (5-2) and Bucs (6-2) vying for first place in Week 9, Sunday night's prime-time matchup between NFC South rivals shouldn't disappoint.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:

  • Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott﻿, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, has a good chance of playing vs. the Steelers, a source tells Rapoport, As for defensive end Aldon Smith﻿, who is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, according to Rapoport.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ (knee/illness), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, a source tells Rapoport. Raiders tackle ﻿Kolton Miller﻿, however, is considered a game-time decision but has an uphill battle to play, according to Rapoport.
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive end ﻿Frank Clark﻿ (knee) should be good to go vs. the Panthers, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Denver Broncos running back ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ (foot) and wide receiver ﻿Tim Patrick﻿ (hamstring) are both expected to play vs. the Falcons, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who is dealing with a mid-foot sprain, is not expected to play vs. the Broncos, Rapoport reports. Ridley was listed as questionable despite not practicing at all this week.

Related Content

news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
news

Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended. The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.  
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful to play Monday vs. Patriots

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is down again, and he might soon be out. The Jets quarterback didn't practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night against the Patriots because of the injury in his throwing shoulder. 
news

Giants WR Golden Tate out vs. Washington, not traveling with team

Golden Tate is staying home this weekend. The Giants WR will not travel with the team for its Week 9 game at Washington over issues with his effort and performance, Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Sammy Watkins will miss another game. The Chiefs announced they have ruled out the receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Plus, other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Saturday.
news

Cowboys planning to start QB Garrett Gilbert vs. Steelers

The Cowboys' quarterback depth chart is taking shape. Dallas plans to start Garrett Gilbert on Sunday against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
news

Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney might need surgery for meniscus injury

All options are on the table for ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿. The Titans pass rusher is dealing with a meniscus injury that could require surgery, Mike Garafolo reports. Clowney isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Bears after not practicing all week. 
news

Panthers activate RB Christian McCaffrey to 53-man roster

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is back. As expected, the Panthers activated their All-Pro running back Saturday. After missing six games with a high-ankle sprain, McCaffrey will make his long-awaited return Sunday against the Chiefs.
news

Week 9 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 9.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas questionable vs. Buccaneers; Brees, Kamara off injury report

Will Michael Thomas make his long-awaited return Sunday to the playing field? As of Friday, it remains a question as the Saints listed the All-Pro WR as questionable for Week 9. 
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'We could've done better' vs. Packers

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are in the midst of a season in which they're encountering incredibly unfortunate amounts of injuries, but he's not pointing to the two reserve lists -- injured and COVID-19 -- with fingers of blame.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL