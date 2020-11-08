Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

Michael Thomas' long-awaited return could be a timely one for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Thomas (ankle/hamstring), who has missed the last six games, should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring any setback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

The All-Pro wideout hasn't suited up since the Saints' Week 1 win over the Bucs. Thomas had just three receptions for 17 yards in that game before exiting with an ankle injury.

According to Rapoport, Thomas had a good, active week of practice despite being a limited participant. The Saints officially listed Thomas as questionable.

With the Saints (5-2) and Bucs (6-2) vying for first place in Week 9, Sunday night's prime-time matchup between NFC South rivals shouldn't disappoint.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games: