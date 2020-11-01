Around the NFL

Raiders OT Trent Brown hospitalized after issue with pre-game IV

Published: Nov 01, 2020 at 06:36 PM
Raiders right tackle ﻿Trent Brown﻿ was hospitalized Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pre-game IV and required immediate medical attention, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Brown will stay overnight for further tests, Rapoport added.

Brown was supposed to make his return to the playing field after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago and missing the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers. Instead, Brandon Parker was a last-minute add to the active roster and filled in admirably in Las Vegas' 16-6 win over the Browns.

Brown has been limited to just two games this season, missing much of the opening month with a calf injury. The sixth-year lineman made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

