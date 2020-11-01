Raiders OT Trent Brown hospitalized after issue with pre-game IV

Raiders right tackle ﻿Trent Brown﻿ was hospitalized Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pre-game IV and required immediate medical attention, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Brown will stay overnight for further tests, Rapoport added.

Brown was supposed to make his return to the playing field after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago and missing the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers. Instead, Brandon Parker was a last-minute add to the active roster and filled in admirably in Las Vegas' 16-6 win over the Browns.