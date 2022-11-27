Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 04:13 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is progressing well, but is not quite ready to play in Sunday's game, Rapoport added.

Kamara did not practice on Thursday due to the illness, but he was a full participant in Friday's session. Jordan was a limited participant throughout the entire week. On Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he didn't think Kamara's illness would be an issue and now the RB is on track to play.

Kamara has missed two games (Week 2 and Week 4) as he was dealing with a ribs injury. As for Jordan, he missed the first game of his 12-year career in Week 11.

This season, Kamara has 511 rushing yards and once rushing touchdown, while Jordan has 5.5 sacks in 10 games played.

The Saints (4-7) and the 49ers (6-4) will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, per Rapoport. Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson (hip) and Devin Duvernay (hamstring) are expected to play as well, Rapoport added.
  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not ready to play and is not expected to play versus the Titans, per Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson (foot) is not likely to play versus the Chiefs, per Rapoport.
  • San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is likely to play in Sunday's game versus the Saints, per Rapoport
  • Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (ribs/illness) is expected to play versus the Falcons, per Rapoport. Defensive end Chase Young (illness) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game due to an illness the last several hours, Rapoport reported. Young was slated to make his debut and the team will make a decision on his status early Sunday morning, Rapoport added.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long-shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE