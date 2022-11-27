Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is progressing well, but is not quite ready to play in Sunday's game, Rapoport added.

Kamara did not practice on Thursday due to the illness, but he was a full participant in Friday's session. Jordan was a limited participant throughout the entire week. On Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he didn't think Kamara's illness would be an issue and now the RB is on track to play.

Kamara has missed two games (Week 2 and Week 4) as he was dealing with a ribs injury. As for Jordan, he missed the first game of his 12-year career in Week 11.

This season, Kamara has 511 rushing yards and once rushing touchdown, while Jordan has 5.5 sacks in 10 games played.

The Saints (4-7) and the 49ers (6-4) will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.