Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (illness) to out vs. Falcons

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 08:13 AM
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will have to wait another week to make his 2022 season debut.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that the Commanders DE was battling an illness and his debut against the Atlanta Falcons could be in jeopardy. The team officially downgraded Young to out due to the illness.

Young was expected to play in his first game since tearing his ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Washington's defense has not skipped a beat with Young on the sidelines. The Commanders are the sixth-ranked total defense heading into Sunday's game with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne leading the way with six-plus sacks. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys are the only two teams to have three players with six or more sacks in 2022, per NFL Research.

The 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year will have wait another week to take the field when the Commanders travel to New York to take on the Giants.

