Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not be active on Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 12 game versus the Tennessee Titans, missing a fourth straight game with a hip injury.

Chase originally hurt his hip during Cincinnati's Week 6 win over the Saints after being tackled in the end zone. Chase was able to play through the pain for the remainder of that game and the next, but was ruled out ahead of Week 8 and has not seen the field since then.

There were thoughts that the injury would take long enough to heal that the Bengals would place Chase on injured reserve, but Cincinnati opted not to. With him being inactive Sunday, Chase will now have missed four games, the minimum amount he would have been required to miss if he had gone on IR.

Chase returned to practice this week for the first time since the injury was announced, and was a limited participant all three days.

The receiver was listed as questionable when Friday's injury report came out, and though coach Zac Taylor said that Chase had had "a good week," he clarified he'd still be a game-time decision. Evidently, the team has now determined that Chase is not ready enough to retake the field on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Chase had 605 receiving yards and six receiving TDs over seven games before he went down with the hip injury, in which categories he is still ranked second and first on the team, respectively, at this point.

Chase's continued absence will be another blow to the Bengals' offense as the team prepares to face the AFC South-leading Titans. Cincinnati had already announced Friday that starting running back Joe Mixon will not be active versus Tennessee as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered last week.