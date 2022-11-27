Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not be active on Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 12 game versus the Tennessee Titans, missing a fourth straight game with a hip injury.

Chase originally hurt his hip during Cincinnati's Week 6 win over the Saints after being tackled in the end zone. Chase was able to play through the pain for the remainder of that game and the next, but was ruled out ahead of Week 8 and has not seen the field since then.

There were thoughts that the injury would take long enough to heal that the Bengals would place Chase on injured reserve, but Cincinnati opted not to. With him being inactive Sunday, Chase will now have missed four games, the minimum amount he would have been required to miss if he had gone on IR.

Chase returned to practice this week for the first time since the injury was announced, and was a limited participant all three days.

The receiver was listed as questionable when Friday's injury report came out, and though coach Zac Taylor said that Chase had had "a good week," he clarified he'd still be a game-time decision. Evidently, the team has now determined that Chase is not ready enough to retake the field on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Chase had 605 receiving yards and six receiving TDs over seven games before he went down with the hip injury, in which categories he is still ranked second and first on the team, respectively, at this point.

Chase's continued absence will be another blow to the Bengals' offense as the team prepares to face the AFC South-leading Titans. Cincinnati had already announced Friday that starting running back Joe Mixon will not be active versus Tennessee as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered last week.

The Bengals (6-4) and the Titans (7-3) kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Nathan Peterman to start vs. Jets after Trevor Siemian hurts oblique in warmups

Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman will be the starter on Sunday versus the Jets after Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique during warmups, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) inactive vs. Jets

Justin Fields is officially inactive for the Bears' game Sunday against the host Jets.

news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (illness) to out vs. Falcons

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be making his 2022 debut on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta.

news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE