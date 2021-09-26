Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Published: Sep 26, 2021 at 04:22 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have their star quarterback in Week 3.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to play Sunday versus the Detroit Lions, per a source. Jackson was officially listed as questionable on the Ravens' injury report.

Jackson missed practice through Thursday with a non-COVID illness, but managed to be a full participant on Friday. Jackson's availability for Sunday offers a sigh of relief for a Baltimore squad that has seen plenty of absences due to injury so far this season. However, not suiting up for Baltimore will be Jackson's blindside blocker, Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) will attempt to play through injury versus the Jaguars, a source tells Rapoport. History shows Hopkins almost always plays, according to Rapoport, and a source close to the star WR said, "Have you ever known him to miss a game?"
  • Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Sunday night but it will be an uphill battle to play, a source tells Rapoport. Should Henderson be ruled out, Sony Michel will be the lead back for L.A. with Jake Funk being mixed in.
  • Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) is a game-time decision despite missing practice all week, according to Rapoport. Listed as questionable, Rapoport adds that Bosa is still sore but he's improved every day and has a more than realistic chance of getting on the field versus the Chiefs.
  • New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) is expected to make his 2021 debut after a good week of practice, a source tells Rapoport. However, wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) will have a game-day workout to determine his availability versus Atlanta, per Rapoport. Golladay will need to prove he can look like himself and run full speed before getting the green light to play.
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook﻿, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, hopes to suit up versus Seattle despite not practicing all week, according to Rapoport. It's no sure thing Cook will play, Rapoport adds, but even if he does, it will likely be on an "extremely limited" basis.

Related Content

news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry congratulates high school runner Kayleb Wagner for breaking his record: 'I think it's incredible'

Once upon a time a star runner for Yulee High in Florida, Titans RB Derrick Henry rumbled to a state single-game record of 502 yards rushing in 2012. Henry's state standard was broken on Sept. 17 when Baker High's Kayleb Wagner rushed for an amazing 535 yards.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW