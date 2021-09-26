Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have their star quarterback in Week 3.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to play Sunday versus the Detroit Lions, per a source. Jackson was officially listed as questionable on the Ravens' injury report.
Jackson missed practice through Thursday with a non-COVID illness, but managed to be a full participant on Friday. Jackson's availability for Sunday offers a sigh of relief for a Baltimore squad that has seen plenty of absences due to injury so far this season. However, not suiting up for Baltimore will be Jackson's blindside blocker, Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) will attempt to play through injury versus the Jaguars, a source tells Rapoport. History shows Hopkins almost always plays, according to Rapoport, and a source close to the star WR said, "Have you ever known him to miss a game?"
- Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Sunday night but it will be an uphill battle to play, a source tells Rapoport. Should Henderson be ruled out, Sony Michel will be the lead back for L.A. with Jake Funk being mixed in.
- Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) is a game-time decision despite missing practice all week, according to Rapoport. Listed as questionable, Rapoport adds that Bosa is still sore but he's improved every day and has a more than realistic chance of getting on the field versus the Chiefs.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) is expected to make his 2021 debut after a good week of practice, a source tells Rapoport. However, wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) will have a game-day workout to determine his availability versus Atlanta, per Rapoport. Golladay will need to prove he can look like himself and run full speed before getting the green light to play.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, hopes to suit up versus Seattle despite not practicing all week, according to Rapoport. It's no sure thing Cook will play, Rapoport adds, but even if he does, it will likely be on an "extremely limited" basis.