Injury roundup: Ravens' Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Patriots

It looks like the Ravens will have another one of their weapons back against the Patriots.
Baltimore running back Mark Ingram, officially listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He had a full practice on Friday, emphasizing the point.
Ingram has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 6.
The 30-year-old Alabama product has rushed for 225 yards and two scores in six games this season.
The Ravens (6-2) travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots (3-5) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Week 10:
- Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, out a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, is planning to play against the Buffalo Bills, a source said. He'll be watched closely in warmups to determine how significant a role he has. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) and safety Budda Baker (groin) should also be good, according to Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders, source said.
- Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, who popped up on the injury report this week because of his toe, is expected to play against Washington, per Rapoport.
- Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida, questionable because of a hamstring injury, may be a week away from going. As for the Los Angeles Chargers, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and guard Trai Turner (groin) are both looking good to be on the field, Rapoport reports.
- New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, questionable because he tweaked his knee late in the week, is trending in the right direction to play, a source tells Rapoport. He responded well to the benching last week, as well.