Injury roundup: Ravens' Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Patriots

It looks like the Ravens will have another one of their weapons back against the Patriots.

Baltimore running back Mark Ingram, officially listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He had a full practice on Friday, emphasizing the point.

Ingram has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 6.

The 30-year-old Alabama product has rushed for 225 yards and two scores in six games this season.

The Ravens (6-2) travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots (3-5) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

