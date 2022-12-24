Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

Published: Dec 24, 2022 at 02:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Rapoport also reported that RB Damien Harris is considered more of a game-time decision with a thigh injury, while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) should be good to go.

Harris has been inactive for New England's previous three games. The Patriots would surely feel more confident keeping up with the Bengals if they have their two best runners together in the backfield for the first time since Week 12.

For whatever their roles in the lateral-induced nightmare that led to a Raiders walk-off victory Sunday, Stevenson and Meyers have far and away been New England's best players at their respective positions.

Stevenson has broken out in his sophomore season with 914 yards, five TDs and 5.0 yards per carry, and he is also the team's leading receiver with 60 receptions for 381 yards and another score. Meyers trails just behind him with 52 catches for a team-leading 640 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

They'll both be eager to flush the memory of last week and keep the Pats in the thick of the AFC playoff picture when Cincinnati and New England kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Saturday's Week 16 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (right shoulder) is playing Saturday against Atlanta, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) is expected to play Saturday against Tennessee after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back) and tight end Noah Fant (knee) are both expected to play Saturday against Kansas City, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

