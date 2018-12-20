 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Panthers put LB Shaq Thompson on IR

Published: Dec 20, 2018 at 03:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton isn't the only Carolina Panthersstarter being shut down.

The team announced Thursday that linebacker Shaq Thompson has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The fourth-year outside linebacker has dealt with a shoulder issue throughout much of the season, but appeared in 14 games, including 11 starts.

Thompson played a big part in the Panthers defense during Thomas Davis' four-game suspension to open the season. If Davis decides to retire, Thompson will continue to play a key role in Carolina next to Luke Kuechly.

The 24-year-old Thompson ends his season compiling 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble. The former first-round pick will enter 2019 on the fifth year of his rookie contract. Carolina could look to extend him during the offseason.

Moving Thompson to IR creates room for the Panthers to elevate rookie quarterback Kyle Allen from the practice squad. Allen will back up Taylor Heinicke with Newton out Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Thursday:

  1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham(quad) is continuing his comeback bid after missing two straight games, but did not practice Thursday. "He goes through the rehab each day with the attempt to get better," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday via Newsday's Tom Rock. "He told me he feels better than he did last week, so we'll see."

Linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion) missed practice once again, also.

  1. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Melvin Gordon (knee) will return for Los Angeles on Saturday against the Ravens. "Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine," Lynn said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play." Gordon has missed the previous three games with an MCL injury.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hip) was ruled questionable for Saturday's marquee tilt against the Ravens, while running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) is doubtful and tight end Sean Culkin (back) is out.

  1. Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (hip) will not practice Thursday, but will go through the team walkthrough.
  1. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (illness) did not practice Thursday. Safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow sprain) likewise missed practice yet again.
  1. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) did not practice. He told reporters Thursday he doesn't plan to practice Friday but intends to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. "I think I'll be fine. Just taking it day by day, recovering, resting, trying to feel better," he said during a news conference.
  1. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) returned to the practice field on Thursday, but was a limited participant as was linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring). Receiver Cole Beasley (foot) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) were full participants.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and cornerbackKendall Fuller (wrist) will not practice Thursday, though offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz (knee), who missed practice Wednesday, was set to return.
  1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (groin/knee) said Wednesday he intends to play Sunday against the Jets and on Thursday he was practicing. Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee), guardLucas Patrick (illness) and punterJ.K. Scott (illness) returned to practice, but receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) remained out.
  1. Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers did not practice on Thursday due to a stiff neck, but interim coach Gregg Williams said he would be OK.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was at Thursday's practice, but was just observing and not participating. A slew of Eagles did not practice: kicker Jake Elliott (illness), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (hip), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive end Michael Bennett (foot). Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) was practicing, however, but it was limited. Tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) was a full participant.
  1. Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson (lower back spasms), receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) are questionable for Saturday's game at Tennessee, coach Jay Gruden said Thursday.
  1. New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest with the Packers. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) did not practice Thursday for New York, while defensive back Darryl Roberts (toe) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were limited. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion) and offensive lineman Brandon Shell (knee) were placed on injured reserve.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday, but was a limited participant. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder) was a limited participant, but receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) was a full participant.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day, but tight end Eric Ebron (quad) returned as a full participant after missing Wednesday. Safety Clayton Geathers (knee) also missed practice.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) landed on the injury report and was limited in practice on Thursday. Running backJames Conner (ankle) did not practice.
  1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), linebacker Matthew Judon (knee), linebacker Anthony Levine (toe/ankle) and guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) are all questionable for Saturday against the Chargers.
  1. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, while receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), tight end David Morgan (knee) and guard Mike Remmers (back) were limited.
  1. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was limited in practice on Thursday, just as he was Wednesday with a back injury. Running back LeGarrette Blount (calf) and receiver Kenny Gollady (chest) were limited.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (groin) did not practice for the second straight day, but for the second consecutive day, running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was a full participant. SafetyJarrod Wilson returned after missing Wednesday for personal reasons and safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
  1. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton (ankle) did not practice and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder/ankle) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) were limited for the second straight day.
  1. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) were limited participants for the Houston Texans on Thursday as were defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) and running back Lamar Miller (ankle). Miller is considered day to day. Safety Mike Tyson (concussion) and quarterback Brandon Weeden (illness) did not participate.
  1. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (knee) and cornerbackDavid Amerson (concussion) were each limited in practice.
  1. Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) were limited in practice. Running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) did not practice.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.