Injury roundup: Panthers put LB Shaq Thompson on IR

The team announced Thursday that linebacker Shaq Thompson has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The fourth-year outside linebacker has dealt with a shoulder issue throughout much of the season, but appeared in 14 games, including 11 starts.
Thompson played a big part in the Panthers defense during Thomas Davis' four-game suspension to open the season. If Davis decides to retire, Thompson will continue to play a key role in Carolina next to Luke Kuechly.
The 24-year-old Thompson ends his season compiling 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble. The former first-round pick will enter 2019 on the fifth year of his rookie contract. Carolina could look to extend him during the offseason.
Moving Thompson to IR creates room for the Panthers to elevate rookie quarterback Kyle Allen from the practice squad. Allen will back up Taylor Heinicke with Newton out Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Thursday:
- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham(quad) is continuing his comeback bid after missing two straight games, but did not practice Thursday. "He goes through the rehab each day with the attempt to get better," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday via Newsday's Tom Rock. "He told me he feels better than he did last week, so we'll see."
Linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion) missed practice once again, also.
- Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Melvin Gordon (knee) will return for Los Angeles on Saturday against the Ravens. "Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine," Lynn said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play." Gordon has missed the previous three games with an MCL injury.
- Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (hip) will not practice Thursday, but will go through the team walkthrough.
- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (illness) did not practice Thursday. Safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow sprain) likewise missed practice yet again.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) did not practice. He told reporters Thursday he doesn't plan to practice Friday but intends to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. "I think I'll be fine. Just taking it day by day, recovering, resting, trying to feel better," he said during a news conference.
- Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) returned to the practice field on Thursday, but was a limited participant as was linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring). Receiver Cole Beasley (foot) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) were full participants.
- Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and cornerbackKendall Fuller (wrist) will not practice Thursday, though offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz (knee), who missed practice Wednesday, was set to return.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (groin/knee) said Wednesday he intends to play Sunday against the Jets and on Thursday he was practicing. Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee), guardLucas Patrick (illness) and punterJ.K. Scott (illness) returned to practice, but receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) remained out.
- Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers did not practice on Thursday due to a stiff neck, but interim coach Gregg Williams said he would be OK.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was at Thursday's practice, but was just observing and not participating. A slew of Eagles did not practice: kicker Jake Elliott (illness), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (hip), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive end Michael Bennett (foot). Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) was practicing, however, but it was limited. Tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) was a full participant.
- Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson (lower back spasms), receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) are questionable for Saturday's game at Tennessee, coach Jay Gruden said Thursday.
- New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest with the Packers. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) did not practice Thursday for New York, while defensive back Darryl Roberts (toe) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were limited. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion) and offensive lineman Brandon Shell (knee) were placed on injured reserve.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday, but was a limited participant. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder) was a limited participant, but receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) was a full participant.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day, but tight end Eric Ebron (quad) returned as a full participant after missing Wednesday. Safety Clayton Geathers (knee) also missed practice.
- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) landed on the injury report and was limited in practice on Thursday. Running backJames Conner (ankle) did not practice.
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), linebacker Matthew Judon (knee), linebacker Anthony Levine (toe/ankle) and guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) are all questionable for Saturday against the Chargers.
- Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, while receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), tight end David Morgan (knee) and guard Mike Remmers (back) were limited.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was limited in practice on Thursday, just as he was Wednesday with a back injury. Running back LeGarrette Blount (calf) and receiver Kenny Gollady (chest) were limited.
- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (groin) did not practice for the second straight day, but for the second consecutive day, running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was a full participant. SafetyJarrod Wilson returned after missing Wednesday for personal reasons and safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton (ankle) did not practice and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder/ankle) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) were limited for the second straight day.
- Receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) were limited participants for the Houston Texans on Thursday as were defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) and running back Lamar Miller (ankle). Miller is considered day to day. Safety Mike Tyson (concussion) and quarterback Brandon Weeden (illness) did not participate.
- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (knee) and cornerbackDavid Amerson (concussion) were each limited in practice.
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) were limited in practice. Running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) did not practice.