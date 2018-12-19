Aaron Rodgers says he'll play Sunday against Jets

Green Bay Packers interim coach Joe Philbin is "hopeful" Aaron Rodgers will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

The quarterback was more definitive Wednesday when asked if he will be on the field this week.

"Yes -- It's about leadership, how can I stand here and say these games don't matter ... that's not the way I lead. I'm super competitive," Rodgers said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

Rodgers suffered a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, which eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.

While the quarterback insists he'll play, the coaching staff and management could ultimately decide that with the groin injury and knee injury suffered to open the season, it's better for the Packers to shut down Rodgers for the rest of the season.