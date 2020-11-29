Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones not expected to play against Raiders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jones aggravated his hamstring in last weekend's loss to New Orleans and was not able to practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

In eight games this season, the Alabama product has 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdown catches.

Meanwhile, tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go. Hurst was held without a catch last week but has 37 receptions and three scores this season.

Atlanta (3-7) plays host to Las Vegas (6-4) at 1 p.m. ET.

