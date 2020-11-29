Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones not expected to play against Raiders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Jones aggravated his hamstring in last weekend's loss to New Orleans and was not able to practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.
In eight games this season, the Alabama product has 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go. Hurst was held without a catch last week but has 37 receptions and three scores this season.
Atlanta (3-7) plays host to Las Vegas (6-4) at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, dealing with a concussion and listed as questionable, is expected to play today against the New York Giants, a source tells Rapoport. With Joe Mixon on the IR, Bernard could be in for a big day.
- New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is expected to make his NFL debut today, per Rapoport. The 36th overall pick in April's draft, McKinney has been sidelined all season with a fractured foot suffered in training camp.
- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers -- listed as questionable -- looked good in his return to practice Friday and head coach Frank Reich tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that it doesn't look like Rivers' injured toe will be an issue today against the Tennessee Titans.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, just activated from Injured Reserve because of a serious hamstring injury, is set to play today, according to Rapoport. He won't be the bell cow just yet, but he's slated to play. Meanwhile, fellow running back Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) is a game-time decision.
- Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, recently off the COVID-19 reserve list, has a chance to play against the Falcons based on how he feels this morning. He has barely practiced over the last two weeks and just got back on the field Friday. That will all be considered, according to Rapoport.
- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, sidelined since Week 2 with a calf injury, is set to return to the field against the Los Angeles Rams. He was one of a few players activated off IR who are set to play today, per Rapoport.