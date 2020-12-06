Injury roundup: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Bengals

It appears that Tua Tagovailoa will be back behind center today for Miami.

The Dolphins quarterback is expected to be back in as the starter today, assuming all goes well in warmups, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In anticipation of being back in the lineup, Tagovailoa took most of the first-team reps this week.

Tagovailoa suffered the thumb injury to his throwing hand in practice on Nov. 25 and missed last week's game against the New York Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start and led Miami to the 20-3 win.

The Dolphins are 3-1 in Tagovailoa's four starts. The rookie out of Alabama has passed for 602 yards and six touchdown passes this season.

Miami (7-4) plays host to the Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 13 games: